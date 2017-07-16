One critically injured in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatchers say an overnight shooting has left one person critically injured.

Dispatchers say they got the call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, from the Lamp Lighter Mobile Home Park. That’s located in the area of MacArthur Road and the Kansas Turnpike.

They say the victim was found not breathing at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

We hope to learn more from Wichita police. This is this weekend’s third shooting.

