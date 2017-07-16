Moundridge company to be featured at ‘Made in America’ week

By Published: Updated:

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) – Grasshopper Mowers, a company based in Moundridge, will represent Kansas at the “Made in America” product showcase.

The event is hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, July 17.

The event is part of the “Made in America week” which kicks off on Monday.

Accompanying President Trump at the event will be Vice President Mike Pence, cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, and members of the President’s Senior Staff.

“We’re honored to represent Kansas backed by our company’s highly skilled employees utilizing the latest high-tech manufacturing,” said Trent Guyer, third-generation owner and event attendee. “Our practical decision-making approach values long-term business viability and employment.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s