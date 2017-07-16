Moundridge company to be featured at ‘Made in America’ week

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) – Grasshopper Mowers, a company based in Moundridge, will represent Kansas at the “Made in America” product showcase.

The event is hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, July 17.

The event is part of the “Made in America week” which kicks off on Monday.

Accompanying President Trump at the event will be Vice President Mike Pence, cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, and members of the President’s Senior Staff.

“We’re honored to represent Kansas backed by our company’s highly skilled employees utilizing the latest high-tech manufacturing,” said Trent Guyer, third-generation owner and event attendee. “Our practical decision-making approach values long-term business viability and employment.”

