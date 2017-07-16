Many people could have been exposed to Measles in Sedgwick Co.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The person who contracted the measles in Sedgwick County is a contact of the person in Butler County who had the measles a few weeks ago. After further discovery, a lot of people could have been exposed in Sedgwick County recently.

The person in Sedgwick County that has the measles visited a variety of places, including restaurants and auto shops and even a church and school.

“So the concern the KDHE has is that a number of people in the general population may have been exposed to the person who has the measles at those locations that we listed,” said Matt Keith, Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

People like infants, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to the measles which can spread quite easily through the air, through breathing, coughing or sneezing.

“It’s highly contagious for everybody, and while vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of measles, no vaccine works perfectly 100% of the time,” added Keith.

Additionally, the person with the measles visited Maize’s Vermillion Elementary School on July 13 between 8:30 and 11:00 in the morning. The Maize school district has responded by issuing a statement that says:

“Maize USD 266 will work with the Sedgwick County Health Department and other health officials to ensure that our community members stay as healthy as possible. We take this situation very seriously and encourage anyone who was in our building or any others on the list to contact health officials.”

A complete list of those locations can be found here.

