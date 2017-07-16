Man shot by police after opening fire on KCMO crowd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – Police say they returned fire on a man who was shooting into a Westport crowd early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers in the area of 40th and Pennsylvania returned fire on a suspect that had been firing into a crowd. The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department stopped a car fleeing the scene and located two people believed shot by the suspect. Their injuries are non life-threatening.

The shootings are under investigation.

