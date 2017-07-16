Former Northwest star Zach Franklin prepares for NFL Training Camp

Zach Franklin excelled at Wichita Northwest. He did the same at Washburn University. Now he’s trying to do the same for the San Francisco 49ers.

The cornerback recently completed minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs) with the 49ers, and has been working with veteran NFL cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on his technique before preseason training camp gets underway at the end of July. Zach’s excited to prove that even though he came from a small school, he’s ready to make an immediate impact for the 49ers.