CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatchers say a crash has left one person critically injured and trapped inside of a vehicle Sunday.

It happened just after 8:15 p.m. and fire crews confirm one person is pinned and they are trying to rescue the person.

They tell us it happened at the intersection of K-42 and West 47th Street South in Clearwater.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you the latest in our newscasts.