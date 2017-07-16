Candidates sound off for city council district 1 spot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four candidates are vying to become the newest Wichita city council member.

The primary election for the District 1 seat on the Wichita City Council takes place on August 1. Four candidates include: Mike Kinard, Brandon Johnson, Janet Wilson and John Stevens. The race is to fill incumbent Lavonta Williams’ spot on city council.

All four candidates were present at a community forum on Sunday afternoon in northeast Wichita, hosted by the Voter Empowerment committee.

One of the first questions of the evening was, “What special interest groups fund you, and how will that affect your voting?”

All candidates said they are self-funded or funded by family and friends. Stevens did add with humor that some people are so against the closing of Century II, he received funds from that matter of his platform alone.

Mike Kinard is a former board member for Wichita public schools, now owns a video and photo production company.

Brandon Johnson is a community advocate and the executive director for Community Operations Recovery Empowerment, Inc. as well as a water access coordinator for Sunflower Community Action.

John Stevens is the president of the Wichita Pachyderm Club.

Janet Wilson serves on the board for Wichita Independent Neighborhoods, Inc. and the Wichita Transit Advisory Board.

Other topics of discussion included the ongoing debate of closing the McAdams pool, use of city budget dollars and helping the homeless.