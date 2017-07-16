Bill Snyder to write children’s book

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kraken Books Ltd. announced Saturday that it will be publishing a children’s book written by Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder.

The book titled “Take it from Me” was said to be coming soon.

Former Wichita State University basketball player Ron Baker also wrote a book for the publishing company titled “You’re too Big to Dream Small.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.