Bill Snyder to write children’s book

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, center, stands with his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Manhattan, Kan. As the 76-year-old Snyder enters his 26th season, there are growing tremors that it may be his last. He needs seven wins to reach 200 for his career, a significant milestone, and the talent returning from an injury-plagued 2015 season means Kansas State could compete for another Big 12 title. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kraken Books Ltd. announced Saturday that it will be publishing a children’s book written by Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder.

The book titled “Take it from Me” was said to be coming soon.

Former Wichita State University basketball player Ron Baker also wrote a book for the publishing company titled “You’re too Big to Dream Small.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s