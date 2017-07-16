1 dead after car rolls down embankment

CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man has died after a crash in Clay County at Milford Lake.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, James Jenkins, 29, of Junction City was traveling in his Impala eastbound on K82 when he drove off the north edge of the roadway and rolled down the embankment.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Jenkins was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

