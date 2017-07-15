WSU’s Young wins gold at World Para Athletics Championships

LONDON (KSNW) – Wichita State University’s Deja Young won gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in London on Saturday.

Young finished first in the 200m finals with a time of 25.10, which is a new personal best for the sprinter. She will also look to defend her World Championship in the 100m at the prelims on Monday. The prelim race will be on Monday at 7:13 a.m. and the finals will follow on Tuesday at 2:55 p.m. All times are Central.

Young won the T47 200m and the T47 100m at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Young earned All-American honors as a freshman member of the Shockers’ 2015 4×100 meter relay team that finished 16th at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and also holds the WSU 4×100 meter relay record (44.30).

She was one of 47 athletes (30 male, 17 female), including four guides, that were named to the 2016 U.S. Paralympics Track and Field National Team in July following the Team Trials. She was named to the U.S. National Team in January of 2016.

