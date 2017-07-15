Wichita police searching for suspect in sexual assault

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say they are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault case.

Police say it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 13th Street North and Volustia.

They tell us the victim was walking in that area when she was assaulted by an unknown male.

WPD say the woman was then taken to a nearby vacant address and sexually assaulted in the yard.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

The case is being investigated by the Wichita Police Department Sex Crimes Section. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

