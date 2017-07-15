Two-motorcycle crash leaves one dead in Jefferson County

Published:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a two-motorcycle crash in northeast Kansas early Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, it happened just after midnight at the intersection of US-54 and Phillips Road in Jefferson County. That’s about nine miles north of Lawrence, KS.

Troopers say two motorcycles were traveling west on the highway when, for an unknown reason, they collided.

The crash sent both into a ditch, where officials say both drivers were thrown from their bikes.

Lance Elliott, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, 56-year-old Vicki Allen, was not injured in the crash.

The crash report says neither was wearing a helmet during the time of the incident.

