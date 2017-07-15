Train destroys camping trailer in El Dorado

Published:
Train Tracks (KSN Photo)

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A train and a camping trailer collided in El Dorado Saturday.

The accident happened around 4:40 p.m.

According to dispatchers the camping trailer was hit on Kickapoo Road, south of SW 40th Street.

Officials have just arrived on the scene. According to scanner traffic, the camping trailer has been destroyed.

This story is still developing. Updates will be made as they become available.

