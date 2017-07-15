Measles case reported in Sedgwick County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Division of Health have reported a confirmed case of measles in a Sedgwick County resident. This new person with measles is a contact of the individual with measles in Butler County that was reported in a July 4 news release.

KDHE said there is concern that a number of people in the general population may have potentially been exposed to the person with measles in Sedgwick County while contagious. To prevent further spread of the disease, KDHE is asking anyone that visited the following locations to please call us at the KDHE Epidemiology Hotline at 1-877-427-7317 for further evaluation:

Monday, July 10, 2017, between 6:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Lamar’s Donuts located at 10051 West 21st Street

Monday, July 10, 2017, between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Pathway Church located at 2001 North Maize Road

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, between 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Walmart located at 21st and Maize

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Kwik Shop located at 37th and Maize

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Jason’s Deli located at 21st and Ridge

Wednesday, July 12, 2017, between 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube located at 21st and Ridge

Wednesday, July 12, 2017, between 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Academy Sports located at 2710 North Maize Road

Wednesday, July 12, 2017, between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Michael’s located at 2441 North Maize Road

Wednesday, July 12, 2017, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Family Video located at 29th and Tyler

Thursday July 13, 2017, between 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Moxley and Wagle Periodontics located at 825 South Hillside

Thursday July 13, 2017, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Vermillion Elementary located at 501 South James Avenue

If you visited one or more of these locations during the times listed above, please call the hotline. Officials will ask you about the time that you spent in each of the locations listed above. If they determine that you were potentially exposed to measles, they will ask about immunization status, any signs or symptoms of measles, and will ask questions to assess whether you are at high risk for developing severe measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines individuals at high risk as infants aged less than 12 months, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air by breathing, coughing, or sneezing. The signs and symptoms of measles typically begin one to two weeks after someone is exposed to an infected person. Symptoms include:

Fever

Blotchy rash on the skin, which spreads from the head to the trunk then to the lower extremities (measles can be spread to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Feeling run down, achy

Tiny white spots with bluish-white centers found inside the mouth (Koplik spots)

KDHE and the Sedgwick County Division of Health recommend that contacts stay home if they have a fever, except to see a healthcare provider. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so that the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.

For more information about measles, please visit http://www.cdc.gov/features/Measles/index.html