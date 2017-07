WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kevin and The Funky Bunch were the winners of the inaugural East High 6v6 Coed Soccer tournament. The tournament brings together high school and college soccer players from the area, and allows them to play a more indoor type of game outdoors.

All the money raised from the event helps the Wichita East soccer programs, and those who participated are hopeful that this tournament will continue in years to come.