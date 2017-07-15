FC Wichita rolls past Tulsa Athletic 5-1 to win Heartland Championship

By Published:

FC Wichita scored early and often against Tulsa Athletic, and turned a much-anticipated Heartland Championship game into a rout at Stryker Stadium.

From the get-go, the boys in red dominated possession, and it didn’t take long for Matt Clare to get the home team on the board with a beautiful finish off a fantastic pass from Luca Anelli. Clare would finish with three goals on the night, and his hat trick combined with Deri Corfe’s two goals were more than enough to send FC Wichita on to the South Region semifinals. That will take place on Saturday, July 22 right back at the Stryker Soccer Complex.

