Community raises money for injured WPD officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens joined the Arterburn family Saturday to show their continued support for Wichita police officer, Brian Arterburn.

Arterburn was critically injured in the line of duty back in February when he was ran over by an SUV. Wichita police identified the suspected man as 31-year-old Justin Terrazas, who is currently awaiting trial.

In the wake of this recent news, Sierra Golf Club contacted Brian’s mother, Mary Arterburn, to ask if they could host a fundraiser on Brian’s behalf.

“Well, that was an easy one,” said Mary Arterburn. “Anything for Brian.”

Brian was transported to a Colorado rehabilitation center back in March where he is still currently being treated.

“It’s been rough,” explained Brian’s mom, Mary. “But things are looking up. I got a picture from his wife and he looks great; I feel like he is finally getting back to his old self.”

Brian’s parents were joined at the golf course by friends, family and members of the Wichita Police Department. The cost to play was $100 per person and $400 per team. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Arterburn family to assist with his current medical costs.

“I don’t know Brian,” said supporter, Luke Cocking. “But I am here in support of the cause and invited a friend.”

Sierra Golf Club organized Saturday’s event stating that they are all about supporting law enforcement and showing their appreciation for all they do.

