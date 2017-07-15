2 injured in Saturday morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Ellson.

When officers arrived at the scene they learned there was a party taking place with several individuals in attendance. A vehicle drove by the party and shots were fired several times into the garage of the residence.

Two victims were driven to the hospital via a private vehicle. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The Wichita Police Department is investigating the case and will release more information on Monday.

