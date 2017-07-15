2 injured in Saturday morning shooting

By Published:
KSN File Photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Ellson.

When officers arrived at the scene they learned there was a party taking place with several individuals in attendance. A vehicle drove by the party and shots were fired several times into the garage of the residence.

Two victims were driven to the hospital via a private vehicle. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The Wichita Police Department is investigating the case and will release more information on Monday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s