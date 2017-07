The Wichita Wingnuts trailed for most of their game against Sioux Falls. But a six-run eighth inning allowed the home team to take the lead, and the Wingnuts never looked back.

Brent Clevlen had the go-ahead two-RBI double in the eighth, and then Martin Medina gave Wichita a little bit of a cushion with a two-run home run. The Wingnuts are now 37-16, twelve and a half games ahead of Cleburne for first place in the South Division.