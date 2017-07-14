Wichita nonprofit celebrates new home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita nonprofit that is aimed at helping families and kids with life-threatening illnesses officially has a new home.

For the past four years, Wichita’s Littlest Heroes has been operating out of homes, but now they are located inside the Independent Living Resource Center in west Wichita.

The nonprofit held an open house on Friday. The event featured a ribbon cutting, office tours, a meeting with a local hero, and snacks and punch.

The group provides families with a number of services.

“We provide emotional support, financial support if we can. It’s case by case,” said Brianna Coffey, Wichita’s Littlest Heroes. “We also provide education classes on different topics.”

The nonprofit is currently looking for sponsors. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a sponsor visit www.wichitaslittlestheroes.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.