WFD Fire Chief Ron Blackwell retires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friday was Wichita Fire Chief Ron Blackwell’s last day on the job.

In recognition of his long career, the City of Wichita held a retirement party for him Friday.

Chief Blackwell’s fire career began 47 years ago when he was trained as an aircraft firefighter in the Air Force. Throughout his career Blackwell worked with three fire departments.

He has been the fire chief in Wichita for nearly 10 years.

“The hometown fire department in Wichita has been the best. I love this community, love the people and the department is in good shape today,” said Blackwell.

With Blackwell retiring, Tammy Snow has been named the interim fire chief. Snow becomes Wichita’s first female fire chief and she will start her new role on Monday.

