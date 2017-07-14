US Women’s Open: Trump visits, China’s Feng leads

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Shanshan Feng maintained the lead halfway through the second round of a U.S. Women’s Open that got its first visit from a sitting president.

Fresh from a Bastille Day celebration in Paris, President Donald Trump pulled into his Trump National Golf Club around 3:40 p.m. Friday and headed toward his residence on the property, waving from his motorcade as it rolled past the clubhouse.

His arrival caused a temporary delay for players trying to go from hole No. 9 to No. 10, and from No. 18 to No. 1. It was a minor inconvenience in a week where the USGA has been criticized for holding its biggest event at Trump’s course in the wake of his comments about women.

Only three sitting presidents have attended USGA events with Warren G. Harding (1921) and Bill Clinton (1997) going to the U.S. Open.

The biggest problem for the tournament has been the weather. The first round Thursday was delayed for more than two hours by severe weather and 39 players had to return early Friday morning to finish.

Feng opened with a 6-under 66 and had a one-shot lead when the round was over. The 27-year-old from China was still a shot in front after playing her first nine in the second round in 1 under.

Jeongeun6 Lee of South Korea shot her second straight 69 and was second at 6 under. Lee uses a six after her first name because there are six other South Korean players with the same name.

Amy Yang, who was one shot back after the first round, was at 5 under with 10 holes to play.

Earlier in the day, former winner Michelle Wie withdrew because of a neck injury. She shot a 73 Thursday and stopped on her second hole the next day.

Among the early finishers Friday, Carlota Ciganda of Spain was at 4 under and New Jersey native Marina Alex was at 3 under. Americans Angela Stanford and Nelly Korda posted 2-under 142 totals.

The low 60 scores and ties will make the cut for the final two rounds of the $5 million tournament.