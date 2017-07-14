Topeka settles lawsuit with owners of padlocked home

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka has settled a lawsuit with the owners of a home that was considered a nuisance and was padlocked last month.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the city officials announced Thursday that the settlement was reached after the owners paid a $10,000 fine, cleaned up the property and sold it.

The city took action after police were involved in 84 incidents in six years at the home. The city said authorities have recovered stolen vehicles at the home, and collected numerous drugs there.

The owners, Randy and Peggy Patton, didn’t live in the house. Peggy Patton said in the news release that selling the home was “in the best interest of the neighborhood.” She added that the sale would “allow us and others to move past this unfortunate time.”

