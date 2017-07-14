Super Kansas Cash this weekend a record $3.36 million

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Super Kansas Cash continues its record-breaking roll, and anyone who matches all numbers July 15 will win or share a cash jackpot estimated at $3,360,000.

There were 12,788 winning tickets in the Super Kansas Cash drawing July 12, including one ticket that matched the first five numbers to win $2,000.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $217 million, with a cash option of $133.1 million, after no ticket matched all numbers in the Tuesday drawing.

Any player who matches all numbers in Powerball July 15 will win or share a jackpot estimated at $172 million, with a cash option of $106.4 million.

