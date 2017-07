Related Coverage Stafford woman in custody following shooting death

STAFFORD, Kan. (KSNW) – A Stafford woman was convicted of murder Friday.

A Stafford County jury found Misty Salem, 36, guilty of one count of second degree intentional murder. Sentencing for Salem has been set for August 25.

The conviction stemmed from a crime that occurred in March 2016 in connection with the death of Samuel Salem.

