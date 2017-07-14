Snyder and others react to K-State lineman coming out as gay

Related Coverage Kansas State offensive tackle reveals he is gay

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Bill Snyder and others are offering their support to K-State offensive lineman Scott Frantz after he came out gay in an interview on ESPN. The sophomore will be only one of two active openly gay players in Division I football next season.

Frantz told ESPN that he came out to his teammates during a meeting before the 2016 season. He said the support that he has received from his teammates has been amazing. In a statement, K-State Football Head Coach Bill Snyder told KSNT News that he wasn’t worried about how his team would respond.

“I was quite comfortable that they (team) would be very receptive and that they would treat him as they always have – as his teammate and someone that they cared about. And they did,” said Snyder.

Snyder also said that he was impressed that Frantz wanted to tell his story to help others that were also struggling.

“That hit home with me. And you know I wanted him to have the opportunity to be able to assist others who may be in a somewhat similar situation not necessarily in athletics but just in general,” said Snyder.

Brandon Haddock, coordinator of the LGBT Resource Center at Kansas State University, told KSNT News that Frantz’s visibility will inspire others.

“He’s seen as a role model. He’s seen as a mentor and if he’s able to be open and honest about his sexuality then others can do the same,” said Haddock.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.