Rape charges dropped for WPD officer accused of rape

By Published:
Marlon T. Woolcock

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The rape charges against a Wichita police officer have been dropped.

Marlon T. Woolcock was arrested and jailed on suspicion of rape earlier this year.

The decision to drop the charges against Woolcock was made in June. According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office there was insufficient evidence for charges.

Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department said an internal investigation of Woolcock is still in process.

“An internal investigation concerning Marlon Woolcock’s allegations is ongoing,” said Davidson. “Currently, he is assigned to administrative duties until the completion of the internal investigation.”

No other details have been released at this time.

