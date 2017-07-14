Police to hold DUI checkpoint this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officers with the Wichita Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this weekend. Police did not detail the location or which night the checkpoint will be held.

Officers will briefly stop motorists to check their driver’s license, proof of insurance, and seat belt usage. Motorists who are not in compliance or are suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs will be detained for further evaluation.

It is anticipated that the average motorist will not experience any excessive delay at the checkpoint.

This checkpoint is coordinated and worked in partnership with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department and the DUI Victim Center of Kansas.

