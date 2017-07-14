Police arrest suspect in west Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with a stabbing Thursday.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of North West Street at the One Stop gas station.

Police responded to a walk-in stabbing call at Via Christi St. Francis. They learned from a 32-year-old man that he was stabbed in the chest when he was approached by the suspect while pumping gas.

Police followed up and arrested 53-year-old Gregory Williams on suspicions of aggravated battery, narcotics, marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a firearm.

