Man charged in theft of University of Kansas lab equipment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A Lawrence man has been charged with stealing $13,000 worth of items from a lab at the University of Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 37-year-old Matthew Reynard was charged Tuesday in Douglas County District Court with one count of burglary and two counts of theft, all felonies. He is jailed on $30,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Reynard is accused of taking a veterinary camera, a camera control unit, syringes and hypodermic needles from Malott Hall. Charges indicate he is also accused of stealing a checkbook and earbuds from a man listed in the university directory as a technician in the Animal Care Unit.

It’s not clear how the suspect accessed the lab or how he was caught.

