KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, July 14, 2017

By Published: Updated:

5:30AM  Today Expect a mixture of sun and clouds.  Temperatures will be cooler.  In the 70s and slightly humid at 8 AM.  Our noon temperatures will be in the middle 80s.  The high will be 92 which is nearly 10 degrees cooler than today’s high.

5:00AM Warm and muggy but not as warm as it has been… All in all a pretty comfortable start to the day.

4:45AM We are still tracking a few showers and an occasional rumble of thunder. Rain will taper off this morning but a few spotty storms are possible again this afternoon. Get a look at your local radar at ksn.com/weather

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s