KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, July 14, 2017

5:30AM Today Expect a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler. In the 70s and slightly humid at 8 AM. Our noon temperatures will be in the middle 80s. The high will be 92 which is nearly 10 degrees cooler than today’s high.

5:00AM Warm and muggy but not as warm as it has been… All in all a pretty comfortable start to the day.

4:45AM We are still tracking a few showers and an occasional rumble of thunder. Rain will taper off this morning but a few spotty storms are possible again this afternoon. Get a look at your local radar at ksn.com/weather