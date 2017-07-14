Gun found in WSU bathroom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to a Wichita State University spokesperson, a gun was found in a bathroom on the campus Friday.

The gun was found in the men’s bathroom on the second floor of Jabara Hall. The gun was taken into custody by WSU police and they are looking into finding the owner.

“This is a good reminder to be reponsible when carrying or wearing a firearm,” said Joe Kleinsasser, Director of News and Media relations at Wichita State University.

