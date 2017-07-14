Guests attending Neil Diamond concert to be greeted with changes at arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fans attending the Neil Diamond concert at Intrust Bank Arena tonight should be aware of slight entrance adjustments.

Currently, Entrance C on the north side of Intrust Bank Arena is under construction. Fans attending Neil Diamond can still enter on the north side of the arena through the stairwell located just west of the main entrance doors and construction zone. Entrances A & B on the south side of the arena are still fully operating. Guests arriving on the north side of the arena who do not wish to use a stairwell can use designated walkways available on both the east and west sides to access Entrances A & B on the south side of the arena.

Earlier this week, the arena announced new security measures. The updated bag policy will only allow bags sized 14” long by 14” wide by 6” high or smaller inside the venue. Additionally, backpacks will no longer be permitted at arena events. Diaper bags and medical bags will be permitted.

For a full list of prohibited items, please visit www.intrustbankarena.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.