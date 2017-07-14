FC Wichita ready for Saturday’s title game vs. Tulsa

Published:

FC Wichita has been the best team in the Heartland Conference this year. That much is not up for debate. But in order to win a tournament title, they’ve got to beat rival Tulsa Athletic for the third straight time.

These two squads always play each other close, and don’t expect tomorrow’s game to be any different. But the men in red are confident they can do what it takes to keep their season going. For anyone looking to go to the game tomorrow, it starts at around 7:15 p.m. at Stryker Soccer Complex. There is a ‘Buy 2 Get 1 free’ deal for the game, which means three tickets only costs $20.

