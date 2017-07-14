Fairmount Towers closing, students get upgraded housing

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) Students living in Fairmount Towers now, will be the last.

Subash Bhandari, a foreign exchange student, says “They are taking it down and moving to the flats over to campus.”

Come mid-August, the school is shuttering the longtime home for many students.

Students that were surprised by the news this morning.

Another exchange student, Joseph Lutumba, “I don’t so much want to live on campus, like there inside.”

But university officials have been waiting for this chance.

“Closing Fairmount Towers has been a part of our master plan for a number of years,” says Vice President of Student Affairs, Teri Hall.

They’re planning to demolish Fairmount Towers and utilize the space it sits on, but haven’t been able to move forward until now.

“To keep it open was going to cost us more money and heavy investments but we also didn’t think we had another option to move students into,” says Hall.

Now they do, the nearly 300 students planning to move into Fairmount Towers in August, will now be transferred to the Flats, a more modern and spacious complex, at no extra cost.

“I think it will be better to move,” says Lutumba.

Even still, some students don’t want to see Fairmount go.

“There is a good community here,” says Bhandari. “People coming from different parts of the world, hearing their different aspirations and stories. It was pretty funny actually.”

He adds, “Fairmount has been a part of my college life and I am going to miss it.”

But there still may be time for one or two of their favorite things to do there.

“I think tonight we are doing a barbecue in here and it might be the last BBQ in Fairmount Towers,” says Bhandari.

Hall says they will likely use the space for additional parking. But they are still considering options before they spend money and tear the towers down.