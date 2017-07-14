Earthquakes in Oklahoma felt in Kansas

STROUD, Okla. (KSNW) – The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary 4.2 magnitude quake about 8 miles NNW of Stroud, Oklahoma around 8:47 a.m. Friday. Another earthquake hit shortly after 9 a.m. in the same area measuring a preliminary 3.8 magnitude.

KSN viewers have reported feeling the quakes in parts of Kansas. For the latest earthquakes click here.

Many of the thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations. State regulators have directed the companies to close some disposal wells and reduce the volume of others.

