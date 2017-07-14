DCCC investigation may lead to criminal charges for school administrators

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Community College held a special board meeting Friday to take action on several items.

According to a spokesperson from the school, during the fall semester of 2016, the school’s auditors mentioned the number of guns and amount of ammunition the school had purchased. After further inquiry by the administration, questions were raised concerning the purchase and use of guns and ammunition as well as other expenditures and equipment.

As a result, the Board of Trustees retained independent attorney Allen Glendenning to investigate. Through Glendenning’s investigation the following issues were uncovered:

  • Gun related equipment delivered directly to the home of a college administrator, its receipt was not reported to appropriate college personnel and it was not used for any college purpose;
  • A college administrator given additional pay to teach a guided studies course for which he was not qualified;
  • The wife of a college administrator was hired as an adjunct instructor to teach a guided studies course for which she was not qualified;
  • A College administrator created questionable certification for an adjunct instructor, had them signed by a college instructor and submitted them for inclusion in the college records of faculty qualifications.

In an executive session during a June 27 board meeting, Glendenning provided a report of the results of his investigation. The report has been furnished to the County Attorney to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.

