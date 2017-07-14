Caught on camera: thieves steal security camera

ST. JOSEPH, Kan. (KSNW) – Thieves targeting a Missouri car dealership probably thought stealing a security camera was a good idea.

Footage from the camera shows the three thieves ransacking a dealership in St. Joseph on Sunday. One night later the thieves struck again, but this time one of them decided to steal a security camera.

The stolen camera was still recording and it captured video of the thieves as they made their getaway.

The dealership is hoping someone will recognize the men and call the police.