4 die in Kansas crash in which good Samaritan’s vehicle was taken

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say the death toll has grown to four from a stolen vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, that ended with a survivor taking a vehicle from a good Samaritan.

Police identified the fourth victim in a new release Thursday as 18-year-old Cory Thornburgh, of Shawnee. Also killed in Sunday’s crash was 20-year-old Cameron Shafer, of Kansas City, Kansas, 20-year-old Hayden Gottman, of Lenexa, and 18-year-old Joshua Lindsey, of Overland Park. Thornburgh and Shafer died at a hospital, while the other two died at the crash scene.

Police said that when a motorist stopped to help, a surviving passenger in the stolen pickup fled in the woman’s vehicle.

The release didn’t say whether the survivor had been arrested. Police didn’t immediately respond to an email message from The Associated Press.

