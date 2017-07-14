2nd annual ‘Wake the World’ held at El Dorado Lake

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The second annual Wake the World event was held at El Dorado Lake on Friday.

Wake the World is a nonprofit organization. It includes a group of boat owners that take under-privileged kids to the lake for swimming, tubing and other various water activities.

“It really just touches your heart because this is something that we get to enjoy every weekend and so when we can share what we love every weekend with kids that have never got to do it, it just makes it that much better,” said Stephanie Casey, a volunteer with Wake the World.

The event is put on thanks to numerous sponsors, including Dillons, Sam’s, Cargill and Freddy’s.

Wake the World was started in North Carolina in 2008. It is now in more than 40 states with several hundred volunteers.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.