Wichita Transit is making a grocery run

By Published:
KSN File Photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is working to help residents living in a food desert by getting them to a grocery store.

Residents who live in an area from Hydraulic to Oliver and from 9th to 21st are eligible for a bus ride Saturday July 15. Just call 316-352-4828 Thursday or Friday.

The city will schedule a ride to the Walmart at 29th and Rock. The bus will then take residents back a few hours later.

The cost is $5 (exact change) for the trip.

The city is also scheduling other Saturdays in August and September.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s