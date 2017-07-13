Wichita Transit is making a grocery run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is working to help residents living in a food desert by getting them to a grocery store.

Residents who live in an area from Hydraulic to Oliver and from 9th to 21st are eligible for a bus ride Saturday July 15. Just call 316-352-4828 Thursday or Friday.

The city will schedule a ride to the Walmart at 29th and Rock. The bus will then take residents back a few hours later.

The cost is $5 (exact change) for the trip.

The city is also scheduling other Saturdays in August and September.

