Valley Center man sentenced to 7 years in prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jacob Cox, 31, of Valley Center, was sentenced Thursday to 84 months in prison.

Cox was convicted of 14 felonies including criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, burglary, theft, criminal use of a financial card, and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

The crimes were committed between July and September of 2016. On September 16, a Sedgwick County Sheriff deputy attempted to stop Cox’s car in the 6300 block of N. Seneca. The resulting chase reached speeds of over 100 miles an hour on Meridian, south of Valley Center. The deputy and a Valley Center Police officer called off the chase when Cox ran the red light at 5th and Meridian and was clocked driving 71 miles per hour in a residential area.

Cox’s vehicle was later found in some trees behind a barn on 85th Street North. Law enforcement officers suspected Cox was hiding in a nearby house and received permission from the homeowner to search the home. A patrol canine found Cox hiding in the basement.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.