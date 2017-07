WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The first Premier Inspired Athletes Football Camp took place today at East High School, where eighth through twelfth-graders did combine drills in front of several college coaches.

Often times, athletes need to head to bigger cities if they’re looking for more exposure outside of team camps. But camp director James Tabor is hoping that this camp will help put Wichita and the rest of Kansas on the map as a state that produces some high-level football players.