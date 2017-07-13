Police: Two men arrested in dollar store robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they made two arrests in a Dollar General robbery Wednesday. The robbery occurred around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Pawnee.

Police said a 22-year-old employee called them after two suspects entered the store and pointed a gun. One suspect grabbed money. Both left the store. Officers in the area quickly responded, and they arrested two men.

According to police, 26-year-old Keyvon Jamal Thomas and 24-year-old Johnny Harold III Washington were arrested on aggravated robbery charges. Both remain in the Sedgwick County Jail.

