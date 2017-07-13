Pinball machine brings relief to patients at Wesley

Project Pinball, a group out of Florida, travels across the United States and puts pinball machines in Children's hospitals and Ronald McDonald houses. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There is a new piece of equipment at Wesley Children’s Hospital and it is designed to get kids back on their feet. It’s a lot more fun than most medical machines.

The new Spiderman pinball machines was a donation made possible by Project Pinball, a group out of Florida that travels across the United States. The group puts pinball machines in Children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald houses.

“While they’re undergoing treatment and everything like that, they can come in and play a game of pinball and relieve some of that tension and maybe anxiety they feel being in this setting,” said Daniel Spolar, the founder of Project Pinball.

Spolar said pinball is new and exciting to the younger generation, but it is also fun for parents who remember them from childhood.

