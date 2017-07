HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 800 people are without power in Hutchinson.

Westar Energy said they believe the power outage is weather related. The estimated time for the power to restored is 7:00 p.m.

Traffic lights are out at 17th and Lorraine in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Police Department is currently directing traffic.

