New exhibits at the Sedgwick Co. Historical Museum

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Have you ever wondered what politics in Sedgwick County looked like back in the 1800’s?

The Sedgwick County Historical Museum held a ribbon cutting for new exhibits on Thursday.

An exhibit titled “Of the people, by the people, for the people” that is on display is about civics and government. The “Wichita’s Mayor’s Office of 1892” is another exhibit that shows a replica of Mayor John Carey’s office.

If you are interested in seeing them for yourself, the exhibits will be open to the public on Saturday. Admission to the museum is free.

