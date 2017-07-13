New exhibits at the Sedgwick Co. Historical Museum

By Published:
A new exhibit at the Sedgwick County Historical Museum shows what the desk Mayor John Carey's office would have looked like in 1892. Photo courtesy KSN News

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Have you ever wondered what politics in Sedgwick County looked like back in the 1800’s?

The Sedgwick County Historical Museum held a ribbon cutting for new exhibits on Thursday.

An exhibit titled “Of the people, by the people, for the people” that is on display is about civics and government. The “Wichita’s Mayor’s Office of 1892” is another exhibit that shows a replica of Mayor John Carey’s office.

If you are interested in seeing them for yourself, the exhibits will be open to the public on Saturday. Admission to the museum is free.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s