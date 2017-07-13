KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, July 13, 2017

6:45AM SkyView picking up on a beautiful sunrise, but that’s where the beauty ends… Walk out the door and you’ll know it’s going to be another hot and sticky day!

5:00AM We are off to a very warm and humid start this morning and the winds are not as gusty this morning. Temps this morning will start off very warm and humid and we will once again sky rocket into the mid 90s by the time you are ready to have lunch. Highs today should top out near the triple digits just like yesterday although the winds won’t be as bad. You can’t completely rule out an afternoon pop up shower or storm but it would not be widespread. BRING IN YOUR PETS TODAY!! Don’t make them suffer in the heat of the afternoon.