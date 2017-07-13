Kansas State offensive tackle reveals he is gay

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State offensive tackle Scott Frantz recently got something off his chest. Frantz told his Wildcats teammates that he was a gay man.

ESPN reports that Frantz actually divulged his sexual orientation last year.

“So the very first time I said those words were in front of, you know, 110, 120 football guys,” Frantz said. “So you can imagine how scared I was, how nervous I was. … This could go either really bad or could go really good. And thankfully my teammates embraced me with open arms, and it was great.”

According to ESPN, Frantz and incoming Arizona freshman defensive end My-King Johnson will be the first two openly gay active FBS players when the upcoming season begins.

