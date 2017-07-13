Kansas Food Bank receives huge donation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Food Bank got a large donation today. How large? 35,000 pounds large.

The donation came from Dillons and Smithfield Foods.

The thousands of pounds of beef ribs is something the director of the Kansas Food Bank said they’ve never received, but that it came at just the right time.

“At this time of year, it’s summertime, kids are out of school where they might receive a lunch or a breakfast so this will help put a good protein item on a family table that may be struggling,” said Brian Walker, Kansas Food Bank.

Donations are down during the summer months, so the beef will help the food bank make sure that they feed as many of the hungry as possible.

